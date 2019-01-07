Sandra Oh agreed to host the Golden Globe awards to ''witness this moment of change''.

The 'Killing Eve' star made history as the first person of Asian descent to host the event on Sunday (06.01.19) and after she and host Andy Samberg praised the diversity of nominations, with movies such as 'Black Panther', 'Roma' and 'BlackKklansman' on the shortlists, she admitted she had signed up for the ceremony to be a part of something ''real''.

She said: ''If I could take a moment here, in all honesty, I said yes to the fear of being on this stage tonight because I wanted to be here, to look out into this audience, and witness this moment of change and I'm not fooling myself. I'm not fooling myself.

''Next year could be different. It probably will be, but right now this moment is real. Trust me, it is real because I see you and I see you - all these faces of change - and now so will everyone else.''

The 47-year-old actress - who also won Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama for her role in 'Killing Eve' - made her heartfelt comment after Andy had joked about ''whitewashing'' her speech while discussing the diverse nominees.

He said: ''Now I know we're up here joking, but on a serious note this year we saw incredible work like 'Black Panther', 'Crazy Rich Asians', 'If Beale Street Could Talk', 'Roma', 'Pose', 'BlackKklansman' and more.

''They're not just here tonight because they resonated with audiences Hollywood often ignores, they're here because they told stories for everyone and that is truly a beautiful thing.''

Sandra interrupted: ''Wow, Andy. Can I just say that you just read all of my lines off of the teleprompter.''

Her co-host replied: ''What? No, those are mine. Let me keep going. When I was growing up in Canada, the daughter of Korean immigrants -- Okay, you're right. That was totally your stuff. Oh my God, I just totally white-washed your speech. This is how it happens.''

Earlier in their opening monologue, the pair had pledged to ''roast'' the famous audience at the Beverly Hilton Hotel - but simply bombarded them with compliments.

Andy said: ''Now we know what you guys are thinking: 'Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh, the two nicest people in show business. Thing's gonna be a snooze.' ''

His co-host said: ''But not so fast, because you fools are all about to get roasted.''

As they looked into the audience, Andy then said: ''All right. Who do we got? Who do we got? Well, if it isn't Spike Lee. Yeah, Mr. Do The Right Thing. Yeah. Well I'll tell you who does the right thing: you, as a director. Lifetime fan, can't wait to see what you do next. Bam, fixed. Destroyed. All right, Sandra, hit them.''

Sandra said: ''Hey, Bradley Cooper. You're hot... Oh, I got one. Michael B. Jordan.''

Andy quipped: ''Yeah, oh yeah. More like Michael B. Buff AF. You a snack, Michael.''

The pair also poked fun at the controversy surrounding the Oscars, which has seen Kevin Hart step down as host following an outcry over past homophobic tweets.

Andy said: ''We are gonna have some fun, give out some awards.''

They then joked together: ''One lucky audience member. Will. Host. The Oscars.''

Sandra then claimed they had only been hired for the evening because they are the ''only two people left in Hollywood who haven't gotten in trouble for saying something offensive.''