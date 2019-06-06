Sandra Oh was told to ''go back home'' by an agent who felt she wouldn't make it in Hollywood as an unknown Asian actress.
Sandra Oh was told to ''go back home'' because she wouldn't make it in Hollywood as an unknown Asian actress.
The 'Killing Eve' star - who was born in Canada to Korean immigrant parents - was warned by an agent that her chances of success were slim because of her heritage and advised to find success elsewhere before returning to America.
She recalled: ''She said, 'Listen, I'm not going to lie' - and that was, I think, what was so painful - 'I'm going to tell you the truth.'
''It was basically, 'Go back home and get famous, and then try and make a transition because I already have an Asian actress on my roster, and she hasn't auditioned in three months. I don't know what I could do for you.'''
The 48-year-old actress is also pleased she didn't become a household name around the world until later in life.
She added: ''I'm grateful that it's happened at 47, because I've done enough work on myself to really experience it. And then, too, it just has deeper meaning for me.''
Sandra - who divorced filmmaker Alexander Payne in 2006 - admitted she has previously explored the idea of having a child and raising them alone but how feels ''fulfilled'' as an aunt to the children of both her two siblings and also her friends' kids.
She told Britain's Marie Claire magazine: ''I went through that period, I'd say in my mid to late 30s into 40, where it was like, 'I make a great living and I could do this on my own,' and I didn't.
''I have an extremely fulfilling life as an aunt, not only to my nieces and nephews but also to a lot of my friends' children.''
Celebrating the gothic rock movement of the 80s and beyond.
On their self-titled debut album, it's really game time for jazz rappers Injury Reserve.
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Add this guy to your playlist ASAP.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
Injury Reserve have spent the last few years rising to the top of underground hip-hop and becoming one of the most exciting acts in the whole genre.
Veronica enjoys a life of luxury with her rich husband, though work has never been...
Melissa McCarthy is clearly in a rut: the title character in this film isn't very...
After two iconic films (Hedwig and Shortbus), Mitchell deploys his distinctive directorial style to adapt...
The day to day adventures of Ramona and her big sister Beezus are well known....
Fernando Meirelles' Blindness was adapted from the novel written by Portuguese Nobel-laureate Jose Saramago. The...
It's exceedingly strange that 3 Needles, a lavish and dramatic film shot on three continents...
I'm going to give Robin Williams the benefit of the doubt and assume that he...
After chatting and flirting online, Hayley and Jeff decide to make the jump to real...
I'm jaded enough as a film critic to be unsurprised when I see a movie...
Miles (Paul Giamatti) is the most self-aware lead character yet in an Alexander Payne film,...