Sandra Oh couldn't turn down the ''terrifying'' job of co-hosting the 2019 Golden Globes.

The 'Killing Eve' star will present the prestigious ceremony alongside her close pal Andy Samberg on Sunday (06.01.19), and though she is freaking out about the big job, there was no chance of her turning the gig down.

In a joint interview with the 'Saturday Night Live' star for The Hollywood Reporter, she confessed: ''Honestly, I said yes even though it was so terrifying to me, really terrifying. I just could not let this opportunity pass me by, the life experience of being this scared of something.''

On her bond with Andy, she quipped: ''We're soul mates. We're f***in' co-dependent soul mates.''

The 40-year-old comedian teased that he hopes to host the show in the style of previous presenting duo Tina Fey and Amy Poehler - who hosted three times between 2012 and 2014, before Ricky Gervais stepped up to the role again in 2015.

The 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' star also praised Seth Meyers for managing through a ''tricky'' ceremony in 2018, which highlighted the #MeToo and Time's Up movements following the wave of claims of sexual assault and harassment in Hollywood, and saw him take on predators Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey in his monologue.

Andy said: ''Seth [Meyers] was incredible last year--and it was such a tricky year with everything that was coming to light, and he really threaded the needle well -- but the years that are more like how I would dream of doing it were Tina and Amy's.

''I like playing off someone else and having there be a looseness to it and the ability to try things that are not necessarily just straight jokes to prompter.''

Andy also joked that he's going to make a ''fake tinfoil'' statuette for Sandra if she doesn't win Best Actress in a Drama TV series for 'Killing Eve', which sees the Canadian star play British intelligence agent Eve Polastri.

He added: ''That's why I'm excited to do it with you 'cause you're such an incredible performer.

''I'm obsessed with 'Killing Eve'. I hope you win. I'm going to make you a crappy little tinfoil fake Globe, just in case you don't win, and I'm going to bring it out and give it to you and be like, 'You're always a winner to me.'''