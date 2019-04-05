Sandra Oh never thought she'd land a lead role before 'Killing Eve'.

The 47-year-old actress stars as the titular Eve in the hit BBC drama, and has said she couldn't believe it when her agent told her she'd be leading the show, because she ''couldn't see'' herself taking on a lead role.

She said: ''I was like, 'What's my part?' When my agent said, 'You're f***ing Eve,' I just couldn't see it. I couldn't see myself in a leading role ... It's like a f***ing shard in my heart.''

And the actress - who rose to fame in her role as Doctor Christina Yang on the medical drama 'Grey's Anatomy' - found it ''really difficult'' to come to terms with her role, because she felt as though she couldn't ''see herself''.

She added: ''We work really hard because we love what we do, but we understand how important it is to be visible and to see ourselves, right? To catch myself in a moment where I'm still not doing that was really difficult.''

But Sandra is pleased to have reached her level of fame at an older age, because she's ''done enough work'' on herself to be able to ''experience'' success without being too hard on herself.

Speaking to Marie Claire magazine, she said: ''I'm grateful that it's happened at 47, because I've done enough work on myself to really experience it. And then, too, it just has deeper meaning for me.''

Sandra's late rise to fame comes after she recently said she ''gives less f**ks'' now she's in her 40s.

She said: ''I was more insecure when I was 20 than I am at 47. At 47 it's like, 'You need me to put on a crazy dress with mirrors? Yeah, sure. I'm going to work the s**t out of this!' I don't know what I'm doing. It's, like, you give less f**ks. Ageing is the greatest. It really gives you more space to be that person in the mirrored dress who has always been inside.''