Sandra Oh ''gives less f**ks'' now she's older.

The 47-year-old actress has said she's a huge fan of the ageing process, because she was ''more insecure'' about her looks in her 20s than she is now, as she's had time to get used to her body.

She said: ''I was more insecure when I was 20 than I am at 47. At 47 it's like, 'You need me to put on a crazy dress with mirrors? Yeah, sure. I'm going to work the s**t out of this!' I don't know what I'm doing. It's, like, you give less f**ks. Ageing is the greatest. It really gives you more space to be that person in the mirrored dress who has always been inside.''

And although she was less confident in her 20s, the 'Killing Eve' star insists that time in her life was ''powerful'', as she had the ''energy and boldness'' to pursue an acting career.

She added: ''It's really such a powerful time when you're 23, 24. There is a certain energy and boldness, but I've always been driven. This industry can be crushing, but I f***ing love it. I love it, and I think I would be acting and doing something creative no matter what.''

Since she began acting, Sandra has pushed to play characters that are ''central to the story'', and has taught herself to ''ask for what [she] really wants'', including her famous role as Dr. Christina Yang in 'Grey's Anatomy'.

Speaking to InStyle magazine, she said: ''At one point I decided that I only wanted to play characters who were central to the story, so I would focus on that. When I auditioned for 'Grey's Anatomy' [in 2004], that was a big turning point for me. I went in for the character of Dr. Bailey, who is played by the phenomenal Chandra Wilson, but at the time I just felt like ... 'Eh, this is not feeling right to me. Walk away and ask for what you really want.' I asked them, 'What else is open?' It was the character of Cristina, who was clearly the antagonist, and I remember thinking it was the best part for me.''