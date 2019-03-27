'The Matrix' producers offered to rewrite the role of Neo as female if Sandra Bullock would accept the part.
Sandra Bullock was asked to play the lead role in 'The Matrix'.
Bosses working on the sci-fi trilogy - which celebrates its 20th anniversary later this month - had such a hard time casting someone in the role of Neo, they approached the 'Ocean's 8' actress and offered to rewrite the part as female if she'd be interested in taking it on.
Producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura told The Wrap: ''We went out to so many people I don't remember. We were getting desperate.
''We went to Sandy Bullock and said 'We'll change Neo to a girl.' [Producer] Joel Silver and I worked with Sandy on 'Demolition Man' and she was - and continues to be - a very good friend of mine.
''It was pretty simple. We sent her the script to see if she was interested in it. And if she was interested in it we would try to make the change.''
However, the 54-year-old star turned down the offer.
Lorenzo added: ''It just wasn't something for her at the time. So really it didn't go anywhere.''
The likes of Brad Pitt, Leonardo Dicaprio and Will Smith were also considered for the lead role, but it ultimately went to Sandra's 'Speed' co-star Keanu Reeves.
Through her spokesperson, the Oscar-winning actress praised the producer for always being supportive of her career, but admitted she didn't remember the specifics of the pitch for 'The Matrix'. However, she felt that ultimately the right person was cast.
In 2009, Sandra revealed she had been considered for the part of Trinity, and though she regretted not taking it, she felt Carrie-Anne Moss did a great job.
She said: ''It was sexy and great because of Carrie-Anne and Keanu.''
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
Jane 'Calamity' Bodine makes the brave move to come out of retirement as a top...
Utterly charming, this silly prequel rewrites the origin story of the minions and sends them...
Since the dawn of time, the Minions have been desperately looking for a master. From...
It's a wonder why the prehistoric tribe of Minions have managed to survive so long...
More like a 91-minute thrill-ride than an astronaut adventure movie, this tour de force throws...
Dr Ryan Stone is a medical engineer who happens to take her first space adventure...
Miss Congeniality shows up The Other Guys in this riotously funny buddy-cop comedy, which overcomes...
Medical engineer Dr. Ryan Stone is on her first mission into outer space with veteran...
FBI special agent Sarah Ashburn and Detective Shannon Mullins could not be two more different...
Dr. Ryan Stone is a young medial engineer on her very first trip to space...