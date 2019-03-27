Sandra Bullock was asked to play the lead role in 'The Matrix'.

Bosses working on the sci-fi trilogy - which celebrates its 20th anniversary later this month - had such a hard time casting someone in the role of Neo, they approached the 'Ocean's 8' actress and offered to rewrite the part as female if she'd be interested in taking it on.

Producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura told The Wrap: ''We went out to so many people I don't remember. We were getting desperate.

''We went to Sandy Bullock and said 'We'll change Neo to a girl.' [Producer] Joel Silver and I worked with Sandy on 'Demolition Man' and she was - and continues to be - a very good friend of mine.

''It was pretty simple. We sent her the script to see if she was interested in it. And if she was interested in it we would try to make the change.''

However, the 54-year-old star turned down the offer.

Lorenzo added: ''It just wasn't something for her at the time. So really it didn't go anywhere.''

The likes of Brad Pitt, Leonardo Dicaprio and Will Smith were also considered for the lead role, but it ultimately went to Sandra's 'Speed' co-star Keanu Reeves.

Through her spokesperson, the Oscar-winning actress praised the producer for always being supportive of her career, but admitted she didn't remember the specifics of the pitch for 'The Matrix'. However, she felt that ultimately the right person was cast.

In 2009, Sandra revealed she had been considered for the part of Trinity, and though she regretted not taking it, she felt Carrie-Anne Moss did a great job.

She said: ''It was sexy and great because of Carrie-Anne and Keanu.''