Sandra Bullock felt the ''drive'' to have children at a young age.

The 'Miss Congeniality' star would have got pregnant at 17 if it wasn't for her mother, who she joked kept her ''under lock and key'' for that very reason.

She said: ''I would have been pregnant or knocked up at 17. I wanted to be a mom at a very young age. So I kind of felt the drive and the desire to. My mother knew that and she kept me under lock and key.''

And the 54-year-old actress - who is now a mother to Louis, eight, and Laila, six - loves how the film industry is so supportive with childcare.

She added to Entertainment Tonight: ''How many people would love to be able to take their children to work and have that embraced? It's so accepted and I feel like every set that I work on has sort of a familiar aspect to it [and] a safe feeling for family members.''

Meanwhile, Sandra previously confessed she is ''a little neurotic'' when it comes to her kids and admits she can be overprotective of her brood at times.

She said: ''I now realise what it feels like to be afraid every single day because I love my kids to the point where I'm a little neurotic, in what's happening out in the world, and am I a good mother? When you leave the house and they go to school, I check my phone constantly, did the school call, is something, are you gonna get hurt, if they're leaving with somebody else, I panic. I have to learn how to relax within a world that spins that kind of worry and remind myself and my children that it is also a hopeful place.''