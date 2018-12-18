Sandra Bullock has confessed she had the ''drive'' to have children at a young age but says it never happened because her mom kept her ''under lock and key'' for that reason
Sandra Bullock felt the ''drive'' to have children at a young age.
The 'Miss Congeniality' star would have got pregnant at 17 if it wasn't for her mother, who she joked kept her ''under lock and key'' for that very reason.
She said: ''I would have been pregnant or knocked up at 17. I wanted to be a mom at a very young age. So I kind of felt the drive and the desire to. My mother knew that and she kept me under lock and key.''
And the 54-year-old actress - who is now a mother to Louis, eight, and Laila, six - loves how the film industry is so supportive with childcare.
She added to Entertainment Tonight: ''How many people would love to be able to take their children to work and have that embraced? It's so accepted and I feel like every set that I work on has sort of a familiar aspect to it [and] a safe feeling for family members.''
Meanwhile, Sandra previously confessed she is ''a little neurotic'' when it comes to her kids and admits she can be overprotective of her brood at times.
She said: ''I now realise what it feels like to be afraid every single day because I love my kids to the point where I'm a little neurotic, in what's happening out in the world, and am I a good mother? When you leave the house and they go to school, I check my phone constantly, did the school call, is something, are you gonna get hurt, if they're leaving with somebody else, I panic. I have to learn how to relax within a world that spins that kind of worry and remind myself and my children that it is also a hopeful place.''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Jane 'Calamity' Bodine makes the brave move to come out of retirement as a top...
Utterly charming, this silly prequel rewrites the origin story of the minions and sends them...
Since the dawn of time, the Minions have been desperately looking for a master. From...
It's a wonder why the prehistoric tribe of Minions have managed to survive so long...
More like a 91-minute thrill-ride than an astronaut adventure movie, this tour de force throws...
Dr Ryan Stone is a medical engineer who happens to take her first space adventure...
Miss Congeniality shows up The Other Guys in this riotously funny buddy-cop comedy, which overcomes...
Medical engineer Dr. Ryan Stone is on her first mission into outer space with veteran...
FBI special agent Sarah Ashburn and Detective Shannon Mullins could not be two more different...
Dr. Ryan Stone is a young medial engineer on her very first trip to space...