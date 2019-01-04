Sandra Bullock - who stars in Netflix's acclaimed thriller 'Bird Box' - believes that ''streaming has elevated the bar'' in terms of opportunities for actors.
Sandra Bullock thinks streaming has changed the movie industry for the better.
The 54-year-old actress stars in Netflix's acclaimed thriller 'Bird Box' and she thinks that ''streaming has elevated the bar'' in terms of opportunities for actors and allowed more work for ''women and people of colour''.
In an interview with The I Paper, she said: ''Cinema is not going anywhere, streaming has elevated the bar. Before, if you were a superhero, you were able to get a movie made; anything else was not getting made. Now, with streaming, we have all kinds of work available. The movie business is changing, and providing so many more opportunities for women and for people of colour.''
The 'Ocean's 8' star went on to explain that she feels the industry is changing in all ways and said she saw a notable difference in attitudes towards women before and after filming the all-female heist flick.
She said: ''We started that film before #MeToo and we ended it during. I saw a noticeable difference.''
Despite changing attitudes, the 'Proposal' actress also noticed a difference while filming 'Bird Box' due to the presence of a female director, Susanne Bier.
She explained: ''Because the boss was a woman, I did see a lot of fear in our crew members. The men were walking on eggshells so I said 'Guys you're allowed to joke I'll tell you when you've gone too far.'''
The spine-chilling drama follows a pregnant woman in a dystopian future, where people are forced to wear blindfolds to avoid witnessing their biggest fears, and Sandra has shared the thing she fears the most.
She confessed: ''It's something happening to my kids. Becoming a mother has made me much more fearful.''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Jane 'Calamity' Bodine makes the brave move to come out of retirement as a top...
Utterly charming, this silly prequel rewrites the origin story of the minions and sends them...
Since the dawn of time, the Minions have been desperately looking for a master. From...
It's a wonder why the prehistoric tribe of Minions have managed to survive so long...
More like a 91-minute thrill-ride than an astronaut adventure movie, this tour de force throws...
Dr Ryan Stone is a medical engineer who happens to take her first space adventure...
Miss Congeniality shows up The Other Guys in this riotously funny buddy-cop comedy, which overcomes...
Medical engineer Dr. Ryan Stone is on her first mission into outer space with veteran...
FBI special agent Sarah Ashburn and Detective Shannon Mullins could not be two more different...
Dr. Ryan Stone is a young medial engineer on her very first trip to space...