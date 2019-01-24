Hollywood star Sandra Bullock is set to work with director Chris McKay for an adaptation of the 'Reborn' comic book.
The 54-year-old actress - who recently starred in 'Bird Box' - has signed on for another Netflix project, working with Chris on a movie version of the Millarworld comic book.
The film will tell the story of an 80-year-old woman who dies and finds herself resurrected in Adystria - a world populated by monsters and dragons.
Chris - whose previous credits include 'The Lego Batman Movie' - will direct the film, according to The Hollywood Report, which says that Sandra, Roy Lee and Miri Yoon will produce the project.
Netflix bought the rights to Millarworld in 2017 and has subsequently been trying to develop various films and TV shows based off its titles.
Earlier this month, meanwhile, Sandra claimed that streaming has changed the movie industry for the better.
The Hollywood star believes ''streaming has elevated the bar'' in terms of opportunities for actors and has created more work for ''women and people of colour''.
She said: ''Cinema is not going anywhere, streaming has elevated the bar. Before, if you were a superhero, you were able to get a movie made; anything else was not getting made.
''Now, with streaming, we have all kinds of work available. The movie business is changing, and providing so many more opportunities for women and for people of colour.''
