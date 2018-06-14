Sandra Bullock thinks movie studios have become ''more confident'' about making female-led films.

The 53-year-old actress stars alongside the likes of Rihanna and Anne Hathaway in the much-hyped 'Ocean's 8' movie, and Sandra feels that studios have changed their approach to female-led films on the back of the success of the 2011 comedy 'Bridesmaids'.

Asked about the gender issues within the context of the movie business, Sandra shared: ''I've had very good fortune with films and I'm a female, I think - they've done well.

''I think this is the first time ... not the first time, because of 'Bridesmaids' was a bunch of women and it did exceedingly well. I think now, the studios are more confident in making these kinds of films because there's a demand for it.''

The Hollywood actress also admitted to relishing the production process with 'Ocean's 8', explaining that the star-studded cast quickly developed a strong bond.

Speaking at the London premiere of her new movie at Cineworld Leicester Square on Wednesday (13.06.18), Sandra told MailOnline: ''For us to come out of this very proud for each other and of each other, I think it's a big thing for me.

''You know, it could have been so different getting people from different walks of life, male or female, to get along and to agree is not easy. Somehow we just quickly agreed and got along really well.

''And that we do it together and that we get to commiserate and that we have the joy together is really sweet.''