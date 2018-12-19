Sandra Bullock started preparing for Christmas ''before Thanksgiving'' to make sure her children got the most out of the festive season.

The proud mother-of-two - who has adopted children Louis, eight, and six-year-old Laila - knew she'd be away a lot promoting her new film 'Bird Box' so she ensured that she had everything ready to make Christmas as relaxed as possible.

She told Extra: ''I started Christmas about two weeks before Thanksgiving ... Tree goes up... I was traveling a lot, I wanted my kids to have the feeling because it feels like it comes and goes you don't get to appreciate it because you're running around doing the gift thing and I'm like we're not enjoying Christmas thoroughly.''

While the prep started early Sandra, 54, recently revealed she has ''stopped'' going overboard with gifts for her kids on Christmas Day (25.12.18), and this year she will only be giving her children ''three small gifts'' each, because she wants to highlight the importance of being grateful for what they have.

She explained: ''Usually [Christmas is] overdone. Really, really overdone because I overdo it, and then I panic that I didn't do enough, and then I get more, and then everyone else has overdone it. But this year we just stopped. We just stopped because there's so much happening in the world where people don't have anything. And we said, 'Why don't we just make this about other people?' And they were amazing about it. So Christmas is three small gifts.''

Her comments come after she previously admitted she could be ''a little neurotic'' when it comes to her kids, as the current state of the world leaves her ''afraid every day'' of what might happen to her children whilst they're at school.

She said: ''I now realise what it feels like to be afraid every single day because I love my kids to the point where I'm a little neurotic, in what's happening out in the world, and am I a good mother?''