Sandra Bullock is selling her Georgia home for $6.5 million.

The 'Bird Box' star is waving goodbye to her sprawling beach front estate in Tybee Island, Georgia, for the whopping sum, according to Celia Dunn of Sotheby's International Realty, who holds the listing.

Sandra's property is located just 20 minutes outside of Savannah, and is a two-residence compound situated on approximately 2.75 acres, with an impressive seven bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms.

According to Variety magazine, Sandra, 54, purchased the property in segments between June 2001 and March 2002 for more than $4.5 million, and combined them into the current estate.

The main home comes with four bedrooms located in a 3,360-square-foot space, as well as a gourmet kitchen, multiple screened porches, a private home gym, and a basketball court.

It also has access to an in-ground pool, and its own pathway down to the beach.

The guest house has three bedrooms, and includes its own game room, outdoor grill, and a rooftop space with ocean views.

According to the listing, the home will be sold fully furnished, except for a few of Sandra's personal mementos, meaning the lucky buyer will get all of the actress' furniture as well as the stunning property.

The sale of the Georgia beach estate only puts a small dent in Sandra's real estate empire though, as alongside her primary Beverly Hills residence, the 'Oceans 8' star also owns over a dozen residential properties across the US, including more than six homes in the vicinity of Austin, Texas.

Variety claims Sandra owns two condos in West Hollywood, a log cabin near Jackson Hole, Wyoming, a townhouse in New York, and a Victorian-style house in New Orleans.