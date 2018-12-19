According to Sandra Bullock, 'Bird Box' is a movie that ''finally shows mothers and what they're capable of''.
The 54-year-old actress plays a lone mother with two young children in the horror thriller - and, in many ways, Sandra feels like her latest on-screen role has helped to breakdown barriers.
Reflecting on the Susanne Bier-directed movie, she explained to The Hollywood Reporter: ''I think it finally shows mothers and what they're capable of and what they are. Not how we've depicted them in stories and movies up to this point.''
Sandra observed that many mothers around the world risk their lives every day to protect their kids.
She said: ''If we really look outside of our country, or if you just look into another neighbourhood, you see warriors that are women that have to fight for their children's lives, protect their children.
''I just don't think we've depicted women for the strengths that they have properly onscreen yet.''
Meanwhile, Sandra recently revealed she's stopped going overboard when it comes to Christmas presents for her children.
The Hollywood star - who has adopted children Louis, eight, and Laila, six - shared: ''Usually [Christmas is] overdone. Really, really overdone because I overdo it, and then I panic that I didn't do enough, and then I get more, and then everyone else has overdone it.
''But this year we just stopped. We just stopped because there's so much happening in the world where people don't have anything. And we said, 'Why don't we just make this about other people?' And they were amazing about it. So Christmas is three small gifts.''
