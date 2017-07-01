Sandra Bullock's stalker has been released from a mental health facility.

Joshua Corbett - who suffers from bipolar schizophrenia - was due to receive inpatient treatment at the facility for up to six months but was released two weeks ago after doctors agreed, TMZ reports.

However, Sandra, 52, and her lawyers were reportedly unaware of this at first and went to court on Friday (30.06.17) to seek a permanent restraining order.

The order was granted and Corbett must now stay 200 yards away from Sandra until June 2022.

The 'Blind Side' actress locked herself in her bedroom cupboard after discovering Corbett in her house in the early hours of the morning in June 2014, and in May this year, he was ordered to stay away from her for the next 10 years, and continue with his in-patient treatment at the mental health facility.

Earlier this month, Sandra's lawyers successfully argued for a temporary restraining order against Corbett after it was revealed that when he was arrested, police found a notebook detailing his plans to sexually assault the star.

Police also found 24 firearms at his home, including ''machine guns, assault rifles and explosive devices''.

In early hearings in the case, the panicked call to the emergency services which Sandra made after discovering an intruder in her home was played in court.

Breathing heavily, Sandra - who has children Louis, seven, and Laila, five - told the dispatcher: ''I'm in my closet. I have a safe door. I'm locked in the closet right now.''

The 'Gravity' actress went on to give a description of the man and explained she had got out of bed after hearing a noise.

She added: ''I thought it was a wind blowing. Then I saw the person.''

Sandra tried to navigate police through security but was unable to open a gate at her driveway with her cellphone.

She said: ''Now my phone is not working so maybe they know how to override my system.''

When officers got in to the property, the 'Speed' star was heard tearfully thanking the dispatcher.

Security footage showed Joshua outside the actress' gate on each of the three days before his arrest, while entries read from his notebook begged the star - who he described as his wife and said he wanted to have sex with her - to open the ''two large impervious gates'' at the front of her property for him.