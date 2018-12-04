Sandra Bullock has joked about her secrets to looking ageless, and insisted she just makes sure she looks her best when she's going to be photographed.
Sandra Bullock jokes her secret to looking ageless involves sleeping in a sealed ''container''.
The 54-year-old actress has quipped she avoids ''outside carcinogens'' - any substance which could cause cancer - before insisting she only gets seen at events when she works hard to look her best.
She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I'm sleeping in a container that is devoid of of outside carcinogens, that helps lift what you don't have and - come on, please!
''The only time you see me is when I do press junkets. Do you know how many hours of hair and makeup this took? Two and a half hours!''
The star revealed she actually just puts in a lot of time and effort when it comes to being at premieres and press events.
She explained: ''I'm gonna work this look all day today and then I'm gonna go home and take a shower, and it's gonna happen again at 8 o'clock in the morning.
''I'm never out in the world where I get photographed unless it's in things like that, so I just look my best.''
Meanwhile, the 'Bird Box' actress - who has children Louis, eight, and Laila, six - revealed how she drew on her own parenting experiences for her role in the post-apocalyptic thriller which showed her take an authoritative tone with her on-screen kids.
She added: ''You know that you can go there. I try really hard not to go there with my kids but you do that when you're scared, [like] when your child about runs into traffic.
''It is the fear, and the beast that comes out... you become a human being you don't like, but it's the only thing you know how to do [to protect your kids].''
