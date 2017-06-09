Sandra Bullock has been granted another restraining order against her stalker.

The 'Blind Side' actress locked herself in her bedroom cupboard after discovering Joshua Corbett in her house in the early hours of the morning in June 2014, and last month, he was ordered to stay away from her for the next 10 years, and continue with his in-patient treatment at a mental health facility.

However, this week, Sandra's lawyers successfully argued for another restraining order against Corbett after it was revealed that when he was arrested, police found a notebook detailing his plans to sexually assault the star, TMZ reports.

According to the website, police also found 24 firearms at his home, including ''machine guns, assault rifles and explosive devices''.

According to LAPD, Corbett suffers from bipolar schizophrenia.

In early hearings in the case, the panicked call to the emergency services which Sandra, 52, made after discovering an intruder in her home was played in court.

Breathing heavily, Sandra - who has children Louis, seven, and Laila, five - told the dispatcher: ''I'm in my closet. I have a safe door. I'm locked in the closet right now.''

The 'Gravity' actress went on to give a description of the man and explained she had got out of bed after hearing a noise.

She added: ''I thought it was a wind blowing. Then I saw the person.''

Sandra tried to navigate police through security but was unable to open a gate at her driveway with her cellphone.

She said: ''Now my phone is not working so maybe they know how to override my system.''

When officers got in to the property, the 'Speed' star was heard tearfully thanking the dispatcher.

Other evidence submitted included testimony from Los Angeles Police Officer Jose Bermudez, who described how Corbett was clutching a notebook containing a two-page letter to the actress and magazine photos of her when he was arrested.

Corbett said: ''I'm sorry. I love you Sandy.''

Security footage showed Joshua outside the actress' gate on each of the three days before his arrest, while entries read from his notebook begged the star - who he described as his wife and said he wanted to have sex with her - to open the ''two large impervious gates'' at the front of her property for him.