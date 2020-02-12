Sandra Bullock's kids will only be allowed to try out for three pre-approved colleges, as she wants it to be in a neighbourhood she will buy in.
The 'Miss Congeniality' star - who has Louis, 10, and Laila, eight - has insisted her kids further their education in one of a number of particular places as she is going to ''buy an apartment down the street'' from them just to be close to them.
She said: ''I gave them the places where they can go to college because that's where Mommy feels comfortable living. I said, 'You can go to these three colleges because I'm going to buy an apartment down the street.'''
And the 55-year-old actress admits it is tough to raise kids ''outside a bubble'' and in a world where there is so much ''noise'' on the screens.
She added to Interview magazine: ''I look at everyone who is trying to raise kids, and I go, 'How are we supposed to raise children outside of a bubble? And, show them the difference between right and wrong, and what kindness looks like, when it's really hard to find it with all the noise on a screen?' Screens are everywhere.''
Meanwhile, Sandra previously insisted she is an ''incredibly honest'' mother.
The 'Bird Box' star said: ''I'm blessed with incredible kids and I'm an incredibly honest mom. They know what's what. They're brave and they're safe and they're happy. I want them to grow up to be who they're supposed to be, and I can manage that, just keep some bumpers on the side. That's all I can ask for.
''I now realise what it feels like to be afraid every single day because I love my kids to the point where I'm a little neurotic, in what's happening out in the world, and am I a good mother? When you leave the house and they go to school, I check my phone constantly, did the school call, is something, are you gonna get hurt, if they're leaving with somebody else, I panic. I have to learn how to relax within a world that spins that kind of worry and remind myself and my children that it is also a hopeful place.''
