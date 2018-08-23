Sandra Bullock's facialist reveals the one product she would use if she was stranded.
Sandra Bullock's facialist says toner is the one product she take with her if she was stranded on a desert island.
The 54-year-old actress is known for her youthful appearance, and the 'Ocean's 8' actress owes it all to aesthetician, spa owner and skincare line creator Mila Moursi.
The 68-year-old skin expert insists the secret to glowing skin is a good toner.
In an interview with Vogue Australia, Mila said: ''I was doing an event [at a store] and the question was, if you were stranded, what product would you use? And I said toner. And they [the women at the event] were like, 'Why did you choose toner? Tell us about toners.'
''By the time I explained the benefits of a toner - that it is not only completes your cleansing, [but] it also balances your pH and acts as a delivery system for your next product - all the toners [in the store] were sold. Toners are important. I believe in toners.''
Mila also advises Sandra and her other clients, who include Jennifer Aniston and Charlize Theron, to properly cleanse their skin, and believes the trick is to be gentle when scrubbing away dirt and dead skin.
She said: ''Proper cleansing, I believe in cleansing. I believe in exfoliating the skin, but in a way that is very gentle, yet at the same time potent.
''Exfoliating, liberating your pores clogged from pollution and oils [is important]. We have a product [Refining Lotion] that you use at night. It's not a scrub. It's called a texturiser.
''Even though there's glycolic and lactic, because of these other ingredients that are nourishing, it doesn't make it an aggressive product, but it's really effective.''
''It has a time release, so when you wake up in the morning your skin feels beautiful, and you can see the difference.
''It's like breathing. It's like the difference between breathing and not breathing. You see the difference on your skin's surface.''
