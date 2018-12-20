Sandra Bullock has admitted she had a huge crush on her 'Speed' co-star Keanu Reeves which made it hard for her to be serious about work.
Sandra Bullock found it ''really hard'' to do her job in 'Speed' because she had a huge crush on co-star Keanu Reeves.
The 'Ocean's 8' star has confessed she couldn't keep her eyes off the ''handsome'' and ''sweet'' actor, who played the lead role of Los Angeles police officer Jack in the 1994 disaster movie, and struggled to be ''serious'' during filming the intense flick.
Appearing on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', she admitted: ''I think about how sweet Keanu Reeves was and how handsome.
''It was really hard for me to be serious [during the filming of 'Speed']. He would look at me and I'd [giggle].''
When host Ellen quizzed the 54-year-old actress on whether or not she got to date Keanu, who is the same age as her, she replied: ''Never. I guess there was something about me that he didn't like.''
Meanwhile, Sandra - who has adopted children Louis, eight, and six-year-old Laila - opened up about the devastating death of her father John Bullock, who passed away at the age of 93 in September, and her two dogs within weeks.
She said: ''My dad died. While my dad was dying we get a call ... that our Dog Ruby, the two-legger, had a stroke.''
A few days later, she was told: ''Your other dog has a heart tumour and she's going to die in three days.''
The 'Proposal' star revealed how it all hit her days later and she burst out crying whilst taking a bath.
She recalled: ''A week later I'm in the bathtub crying and the kids are like, 'Is mommy okay?' It's life.''
