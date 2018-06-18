Sandra Bullock won't do sex scenes.

The 'Ocean's Eight' actress is rumoured to have had contractual clauses over intimate clips since the beginning of her career and she's adamant that she never wants to know what her ''best angles'' are in the bedroom.

She said: ''I'm not the kind of person who says, 'I'm gonna tape myself having sexual intercourse cos I'm gonna look good!'.

''I don't want to know what my best angles are. Don't wanna see it. Don't want to hear it. Therefore, I'm not going to do it on film.''

And the 53-year-old star admits everything about her career has been a ''fight'' because she's never been interested in conventional female romantic roles.

She admitted: ''Everything was a fight. It will always be a fight. I was always saying, 'Can it not be the typical narrative of the girl getting the guy? If there is a romantic scene, can it be funny?' ''

Though Sandra made her name as an all-American girl next door, she admitted she was keen to ''rebel'' and was ''conditioned'' to take certain parts.

She said: ''I'm this oddball tomboy who is half-German.

''It did make me want to rebel a bit. But we were all [filling pigeon-holes] back then. We were conditioned that way. We all have to take ownership of how we were a party to that.''

The 'Miss Congeniality' star - who has children Louis, eight, and Laila, six, and is in a relationship with photographer Bryan Randall - always feels ''safe'' with comedy.

She told the Sunday Times magazine: ''Comedy has always been my deflector. It's how I've survived. It's safe, because I set the tone.''

While the 'Gravity' star was previously the world's highest paid actress, she used to be ashamed of her bankability.

She said: ''I managed to secure the one feminist attorney out there,'' she says. ''I'd say, 'Just take it!' And he'd say, 'You don't need to.' When I made the first big paycheque, people did not say, 'Good for you.' I was attacked on all levels. It's hard to gloat when you don't feel you deserve it.''