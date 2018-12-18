Sandra Bullock has ''stopped'' going overboard when it comes to Christmas presents for her children.

The 54-year-old actress has adopted children Louis, eight, and Laila, six, and has said that whilst she used to ''overdo'' the number of gifts they'd receive on Christmas Day (25.12.18), this year she plans to just give them ''three small gifts'' each, because she wants to highlight the importance of being grateful for what they have.

Speaking during an appearance on the 'Today' show, Sandra said: ''Usually [Christmas is] overdone. Really, really overdone because I overdo it, and then I panic that I didn't do enough, and then I get more, and then everyone else has overdone it.

''But this year we just stopped. We just stopped because there's so much happening in the world where people don't have anything. And we said, 'Why don't we just make this about other people?' And they were amazing about it. So Christmas is three small gifts.''

Her comments come after she recently admitted she could be ''a little neurotic'' when it comes to her kids, as the current state of the world leaves her ''afraid every day'' of what might happen to her children whilst they're at school.

She said: ''I now realise what it feels like to be afraid every single day because I love my kids to the point where I'm a little neurotic, in what's happening out in the world, and am I a good mother?

''When you leave the house and they go to school, I check my phone constantly, did the school call, is something, are you gonna get hurt, if they're leaving with somebody else, I panic. I have to learn how to relax within a world that spins that kind of worry and remind myself and my children that it is also a hopeful place.''

The 'Bird Box' actress is calmed somewhat by her boyfriend of three years Bryan Randall, who has an ''understanding of fearlessness'' when it comes to parenting.

But Sandra says she still finds herself ''afraid'', as she wants to do whatever she can to ''protect'' her children.

She added: ''I don't. I'm afraid and I want to make sure that I do everything in my power to protect these two beautiful children that I've been blessed to raise.''