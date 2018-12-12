Sandra Bullock is ''a little neurotic'' when it comes to her kids, as she always worries about what might happen to them whilst they're at school.
The 54-year-old actress is mother to adopted children Louis, eight, and Laila, six, and says she can be overprotective of her brood at times, as she says the current state of the world leaves her ''afraid every day'' of what might happen to her children whilst they're at school.
She said: ''I now realise what it feels like to be afraid every single day because I love my kids to the point where I'm a little neurotic, in what's happening out in the world, and am I a good mother?
''When you leave the house and they go to school, I check my phone constantly, did the school call, is something, are you gonna get hurt, if they're leaving with somebody else, I panic. I have to learn how to relax within a world that spins that kind of worry and remind myself and my children that it is also a hopeful place.''
The 'Bird Box' actress is calmed somewhat by her boyfriend of three years Bryan Randall, who has an ''understanding of fearlessness'' when it comes to parenting.
But Sandra says she still finds herself ''afraid'', as she wants to do whatever she can to ''protect'' her children.
Speaking to Los Angeles TV station KTLA, she added: ''I don't. I'm afraid and I want to make sure that I do everything in my power to protect these two beautiful children that I've been blessed to raise.''
Meanwhile, the 'Ocean's 8' star recently said her life was ''nothing'' before she adopted her children.
She said: ''Oh, my gosh, everything [changes after adoption]. You look back in your life you go, I've had a really good life. But once you have children you go, my life was nothing until you showed up.
''I mean, I was wasting time, literally wasting time, every day until they showed up, and now I know exactly what my life is about because of them. I'm so blessed.''
