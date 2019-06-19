Sandra Bullock is an ''incredibly honest'' mother.

The 'Bird Box' star is mother to Louis, nine, and Laila, seven, and has said she's keen to watch her children grow up to be ''be who they're supposed to be'', and isn't afraid to be honest with them so they understand that it's okay to be themselves.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she said: ''I'm blessed with incredible kids and I'm an incredibly honest mom. They know what's what. They're brave and they're safe and they're happy. I want them to grow up to be who they're supposed to be, and I can manage that, just keep some bumpers on the side. That's all I can ask for.''

Meanwhile, Sandra previously said she gets ''so panicked about everything'' when it comes to sending her children out into the world, so she always has to overcome her fears in order to let them have some level of freedom.

She said: ''You get so good at saying no and you're so panicked about everything. You literally have to stop and say, 'Why did I just say no? Why don't we just play hooky from school one day and just go enjoy life?' I'm constantly having to override my fear.''

Sandra said she can be ''a little neurotic'' when it comes to her kids, as the current state of the world leaves her ''afraid every day'' of what might happen to her children whilst they're at school.

The 'Speed' actress added: ''I now realise what it feels like to be afraid every single day because I love my kids to the point where I'm a little neurotic, in what's happening out in the world, and am I a good mother?

''When you leave the house and they go to school, I check my phone constantly, did the school call, is something, are you gonna get hurt, if they're leaving with somebody else, I panic. I have to learn how to relax within a world that spins that kind of worry and remind myself and my children that it is also a hopeful place.''