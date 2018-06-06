Sandra Bullock believes her life was nothing until she became mother.

The 53-year-old actress has two adopted children - Louis, eight, and Laila, six - and feels she had been wasting her life until she welcomed her children into it.

Sandra told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Oh, my gosh, everything [changes after adoption]. You look back in your life you go, I've had a really good life. But once you have children you go, my life was nothing until you showed up.

''I mean, I was wasting time, literally wasting time, every day until they showed up, and now I know exactly what my life is about because of them. I'm so blessed.''

The 'Ocean's 8' star recently admitted she was encouraged to look into adoption after the deadly Hurricane Katrina struck the Gulf Coast of the United States in 2005.

A teary-eyed Sandra - whose son was born in New Orleans, which was devastated by the natural disaster - explained: ''I did think, 'Maybe not.'

''Then [Hurricane] Katrina happened. I'm going to cry ... Katrina happened in New Orleans and something told me, 'My child is there.' It was weird.''

Despite her doubts about becoming a parent, Sandra - whose divorce from Jesse James was finalised in 2010 - immediately felt comfortable with her child in her arms.

The Hollywood actress recalled: ''I looked at him like, 'Oh, there you are.' It was like he had always been there. He fit in the crook of my arm. He looked me in the eyes. He was wise. My child was wise.''

And it was Sandra's son Louis who convinced her to adopt for a second time in 2015.

During a conversation between Sandra and some of her friends, who were discussing their daughters, a then three-year-old Louis said: ''Yeah, I don't have daughters. But I'm going to have a baby soon.''

Sandra added: ''I realised at that time, maybe he knew something. And when I think about it, it would have been around the time that Laila was born.''