Sandra Bullock says she ''constantly has to override'' her fears about her kids.

The 54-year-old actress has admitted she's ''so panicked about everything'' when it comes to sending her two children - eight-year-old Louis and six-year-old Laila - out into the world, so she always has to overcome her fears in order to let them have some level of freedom.

Speaking to People magazine, she said: ''You get so good at saying no and you're so panicked about everything. You literally have to stop and say, 'Why did I just say no? Why don't we just play hooky from school one day and just go enjoy life?' I'm constantly having to override my fear.''

Her comments come after she previously revealed she can be ''a little neurotic'' when it comes to her kids, as the current state of the world leaves her ''afraid every day'' of what might happen to her children whilst they're at school.

The 'Bird Box' star said: ''I now realise what it feels like to be afraid every single day because I love my kids to the point where I'm a little neurotic, in what's happening out in the world, and am I a good mother?

''When you leave the house and they go to school, I check my phone constantly, did the school call, is something, are you gonna get hurt, if they're leaving with somebody else, I panic. I have to learn how to relax within a world that spins that kind of worry and remind myself and my children that it is also a hopeful place.''

Sandra relies on her boyfriend of three years Bryan Randall to calm her nerves, because he has an ''understanding of fearlessness'' when it comes to parenting.

But the 'Ocean's 8' actress says she still finds herself ''afraid'', as she wants to do whatever she can to ''protect'' her children.

She added: ''I don't. I'm afraid and I want to make sure that I do everything in my power to protect these two beautiful children that I've been blessed to raise.''