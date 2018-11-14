Sandra Bullock has donated $400,000 to the American Red Cross to help fund the relief efforts in the wake of the Californian wildfires.
Sandra Bullock has donated $400,000 to the American Red Cross to help fund the relief efforts in the wake of the Californian wildfires.
The 54-year-old actress recently handed $100,000 to the Humane Society of Ventura County (HSVC) in order to help them rescue and care for the hundreds of pets that have been displaced as a result of the fires that continue to tear through the state, and on Wednesday (14.11.18), it was also announced that she had donated the whopping sum of $400,000 to the Red Cross.
Sandra gave a statement to the organisation - which provides disaster relief - in which she emphasised the need to help amid the devastation, and also referenced the recent shooting which claimed 12 lives at a bar in California just days before the fires caused mass evacuations.
She said in the statement: ''The untold destruction from these fires is heartbreaking, especially following the tragedy at Borderline in Thousand Oaks. I'm glad to be able to help. We're all family in this, whether it be human, furry or feathered.''
The 'Ocean's 8' star's generous donation follows the one given to the HSVC, which will help the charity care for animals including horses, bulls, donkeys, pigs, chickens, ducks, dogs, and cats, all of whom have been forced to flee from the raging fire.
In a statement posted to HSVC's Facebook page, they said: ''The Humane Society of Ventura County was deeply humbled today by a $100,000 donation from Sandra Bullock and family. Our efforts for rescuing and caring for evacuated animals from the Hill and Woolsey fires had caught her attention and her team reached out to the shelter to show their support.
''Sandra Bullock and her family have reached out to other nonprofit organisations both during this incident and in the past. However, this time she wanted to contribute to those on the frontline rescuing animals in peril and hope others will choose to do the same.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Jane 'Calamity' Bodine makes the brave move to come out of retirement as a top...
Utterly charming, this silly prequel rewrites the origin story of the minions and sends them...
Since the dawn of time, the Minions have been desperately looking for a master. From...
It's a wonder why the prehistoric tribe of Minions have managed to survive so long...
More like a 91-minute thrill-ride than an astronaut adventure movie, this tour de force throws...
Dr Ryan Stone is a medical engineer who happens to take her first space adventure...
Miss Congeniality shows up The Other Guys in this riotously funny buddy-cop comedy, which overcomes...
Medical engineer Dr. Ryan Stone is on her first mission into outer space with veteran...
FBI special agent Sarah Ashburn and Detective Shannon Mullins could not be two more different...
Dr. Ryan Stone is a young medial engineer on her very first trip to space...