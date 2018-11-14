Sandra Bullock has donated $400,000 to the American Red Cross to help fund the relief efforts in the wake of the Californian wildfires.

The 54-year-old actress recently handed $100,000 to the Humane Society of Ventura County (HSVC) in order to help them rescue and care for the hundreds of pets that have been displaced as a result of the fires that continue to tear through the state, and on Wednesday (14.11.18), it was also announced that she had donated the whopping sum of $400,000 to the Red Cross.

Sandra gave a statement to the organisation - which provides disaster relief - in which she emphasised the need to help amid the devastation, and also referenced the recent shooting which claimed 12 lives at a bar in California just days before the fires caused mass evacuations.

She said in the statement: ''The untold destruction from these fires is heartbreaking, especially following the tragedy at Borderline in Thousand Oaks. I'm glad to be able to help. We're all family in this, whether it be human, furry or feathered.''

The 'Ocean's 8' star's generous donation follows the one given to the HSVC, which will help the charity care for animals including horses, bulls, donkeys, pigs, chickens, ducks, dogs, and cats, all of whom have been forced to flee from the raging fire.

In a statement posted to HSVC's Facebook page, they said: ''The Humane Society of Ventura County was deeply humbled today by a $100,000 donation from Sandra Bullock and family. Our efforts for rescuing and caring for evacuated animals from the Hill and Woolsey fires had caught her attention and her team reached out to the shelter to show their support.

''Sandra Bullock and her family have reached out to other nonprofit organisations both during this incident and in the past. However, this time she wanted to contribute to those on the frontline rescuing animals in peril and hope others will choose to do the same.''