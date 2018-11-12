Sandra Bullock has donated $100,000 to help provide care for animals evacuated during the California wildfires.
Fires in Southern California continue to tear through areas including Malibu and Calabasas - which have caused several celebrities to evacuate their homes, and some see their properties burned to the ground - and with many people fleeing the area, several pets have needed to be rescued and evacuated as well.
And according to a Facebook post made by the Humane Society of Ventura County (HSVC), 54-year-old Sandra has given a sizeable donation to the organisation, which will help them rescue and care for the displaced pets.
The post read: ''The Humane Society of Ventura County was deeply humbled today by a $100,000 donation from Sandra Bullock and family. Our efforts for rescuing and caring for evacuated animals from the Hill and Woolsey fires had caught her attention and her team reached out to the shelter to show their support.
''Sandra Bullock and her family have reached out to other nonprofit organisations both during this incident and in the past. However, this time she wanted to contribute to those on the frontline rescuing animals in peril and hope others will choose to do the same.''
The 'Ocean's 8' star's donation will help the charity care for animals including horses, bulls, donkeys, pigs, chickens, ducks, dogs, and cats, all of whom have been forced to flee from the raging fire.
HSVC's post continued: ''This donation will help the HSVC provide 24/7 care for the scores of horses, bulls, donkeys, pigs, chickens, ducks, dogs, cats and other pets evacuated from the fires. The HSVC pledges to care for these animals for as long as is needed or until their owners feel comfortable in safely reuniting their families. From all of us on staff at the HSVC, our dedicated volunteers, and the animals in our care, we thank you for your kind consideration.''
