Anne Hathaway says she and her female co-stars quickly realised they were working in a special environment when they began shooting 'Ocean's 8'.
Anne Hathaway says working with an all-female cast on 'Ocean's 8' created a ''safe'' working environment which gave everyone a platform to do their best work.
The 35-year-old Oscar winner is part of an all-star ensemble that includes the likes of Sandra Bullock, Mindy Kaling, Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson and Rihanna in the upcoming heist movie, which is a spin-off from the original 'Ocean's' trilogy.
Hathaway admits from the first day on director Gary Ross' set she could tell they were making a special and unique film because of the female energy on set.
Speaking at a press conference to promote the flick, she said: ''I've been really lucky, I've been able to work with a lot of great women but there's usually just one or two of us. The idea that we could all bring all of the experiences we've ever had and bring it into this shared pool - and all then collectively become better because we're all just together.
''One of the first things I remember was feeling safe and feeling like I was with people that I was so proud to be amongst - while having the best time of my life, just learning, and enjoying the view. It was incredible.''
The plot centres on Bullock as Debbie Ocean - the sister of George Clooney's alter ego Danny Ocean from the previous movies in the franchise - who plans the heist of the century at the Met Gala in New York City.
Although Hathaway doesn't want young girls to watch the film and be inspired to become professional criminals she hopes the themes of female empowerment will resonate and inspire.
The 'Dark Knight Rises' star said: ''To an eight-year-old girl maybe we're not saying go have a life a crime, but to go do what you want and there's space for you. There's space for you to go do it with your friends, there's room for all of you. I think that films that have an 'everybody in' mentality and message for people who have historically been excluded is a good message for people.''
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
Harvey Weinstein wanted one movie, and almost sacked Peter Jackson over it.
That final battle scene? Yeah, it was a poo-poo. Whatever that means.
Slavery is a choice and Trump has dragon energy...
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
Jane 'Calamity' Bodine makes the brave move to come out of retirement as a top...
Utterly charming, this silly prequel rewrites the origin story of the minions and sends them...
Since the dawn of time, the Minions have been desperately looking for a master. From...
It's a wonder why the prehistoric tribe of Minions have managed to survive so long...
More like a 91-minute thrill-ride than an astronaut adventure movie, this tour de force throws...
Dr Ryan Stone is a medical engineer who happens to take her first space adventure...
Miss Congeniality shows up The Other Guys in this riotously funny buddy-cop comedy, which overcomes...
Medical engineer Dr. Ryan Stone is on her first mission into outer space with veteran...
FBI special agent Sarah Ashburn and Detective Shannon Mullins could not be two more different...
Dr. Ryan Stone is a young medial engineer on her very first trip to space...