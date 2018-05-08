Sanaa Lathan has opened up about being named as a person who could be responsible for biting Beyonce at a Hollywood party in December, saying it was ''most absurd'' thing she has ever heard and false.
Sanaa Lathan says getting caught up in the ''who bit Beyonce'' saga was the ''most absurd thing'' she's experienced.
The 'Shots Fired' actress was rumoured to be the culprit after Tiffany Haddish allegedly told friends she was behind the bizarre incident in December, when she attended the same party as Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z.
However, the 46-year-old star, who previously denied the reports, says she would never do anything like that to the 'Crazy in Love' hitmaker because she ''adores'' her.
Asked how she first came to hear about the Beyonce-biting scandal, she told Health magazine: ''Yeah, it blew up. And I think it's the most absurd thing I've ever been involved with.
''Thank God I've been in this business for 20 years and have had so many rumours about me. They used to devastate me in my 20s, but in order to survive in this business, you just have to let it roll.
''I adore Beyonce. I would never do anything malicious like that - to her, or to anyone. It's so bizarre. I thought it was the funniest thing ever that it was a news story. It's so crazy.''
Denying reports she bit the Destiny's Child star, the 'Love & Basketball' star said: ''Y'all are funny. Under no circumstances did I bite Beyonce and if I did it would've been a love bite. [sic]''
Tiffany revealed the incident in March, saying: ''Beyonce stormed away, went up to Jay-Z, and was like, 'Jay! Come here! This b***h...' and snatched him. They went to the back of the room. I was like, 'What just happened?' And Beyonce's friend walked up and was like, 'Can you believe this b***h just bit Beyonce?!'
''Near the end of the party, Beyonce's at the bar, so I said to Beyonce, 'Did she really bite you?' She was like, 'Yeah.' I was like, 'She gonna get her ass beat tonight.' She was like, 'Tiffany, no. Don't do that. That b***h is on drugs. She not even drunk. The b***h is on drugs. She's not like that all the time. Just chill.' ''
Although she shared the story, the 'Girls Trip' star later insisted she would never expose the identity of the biter, as she allegedly signed a non-disclosure agreement preventing her from saying anything.
Speaking in her Instagram Story, she said: ''NDAs are real, so I'm not saying s**t about nothing.''
Several well-known stars have been rumoured to be the mystery biter, including Lena Dunham, Queen Latifiah and Jennifer Aniston, all of whom have denied any involvement.
