Samuel L. Jackson wants to return to the 'Star Wars' franchise.

The 69-year-old actor portrayed Jedi master Mace Windu in Episode I-III and though his alter ego was killed off after losing an arm and being thrown from a window during a fight in the third film, 'Revenge of the Sith', he hasn't given up hope of being asked to reprise the character in some form.

He said: ''You know, it's not that crazy that Jedi can fall from great heights and survive.

''And how many one-handed people are roaming about in that galaxy? Quite a few...

''I've still got the old Jedi spirit. I'm down.

''If they call me, I'll show up - hell, I'm hanging around just for that.

''I'd even show up as a hologram or some s**t.''

The veteran actor admitted he urged creator George Lucas not to kill off his alter ego even though he understood why his character was more disposable than others.

He said: ''I was really the only person they could do something to in the movie to create some turmoil, because everyone else shows up i the original films.

''I kept saying to George, 'You sure about this? I can kill this dude - you know that, right?' ''

When he received the script for his first film, 'The Phantom Menace', Jackson was disappointed at the lack of action his character was involved in but unlike co-star Ewan McGregor - who publicly voiced his displeasure at having so many green screen scenes as Obi-Wan Kenobi - he kept his complaints to himself because he didn't want to jeopardise the possibility of appearing in future movies.

He told Empire magazine: ''I started to realise I was just going to be sitting in a Jedi Council room with my arms folded. I was flicking through the pages like crazy, going, 'Fight? Fight? Fight? No? Damn!'

''But you can't turn something like that down. You know, it's the greatest fantasy series ever in the world and all of a sudden the genie turns up and says, 'Your wish is granted... but you won't be the star.' I was there but I couldn't fight.

''My biggest concern was not to do anything to p**s anyone off and get killed. When I heard Ewan complain, I was like, 'Dude...'

''I had no idea where Mace was going but I wanted to be in the next one, so I kept bringing George snacks.''