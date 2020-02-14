Hollywood star Samuel L. Jackson is to play a retired hitman in a new, untitled project.
Deadline reports that the 'Captain Marvel' star will lead the as-yet-untitled project, which is helmed by John Requa and Glenn Ficara. The pair have previously directed 'Focus' and 'Whiskey Tango Foxtrot'.
Samuel will play the role of Morris Stokes, who was once the trusted hitman for mob boss 'Easy-A'.
In the upcoming movie, when Morris' nephew makes a stupid mistake, he gets a call from his old boss and has to decide whether to return to the fold or not.
Morris is faced with either helping the kid to recover the lost money, or putting a bullet in him.
The 71-year-old actor will be reunited with 'Soul Men' co-writer Matthew Stone, who has penned the script for the film.
It's also been confirmed that the project is being produced by John Davis, whose filmography includes 'Predator' and 'I, Robot'.
Samuel will appear in a number of movies this year, such as Chris Rock's 'Saw' reimagining, 'Spiral', as well as 'The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard' and the long-awaited Apple TV+ film, 'The Banker'.
The veteran star has also featured in a number of Marvel films during his career in the movie business, and last year dismissed legendary director Martin Scorsese's claim that the comic book flicks are ''not cinema''.
In response, Samuel said: ''I mean that's like saying 'Bugs Bunny' ain't funny. Films are films. Everybody's got an opinion, so I mean it's OK. Ain't going to stop nobody making movies.''
