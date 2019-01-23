Samuel L Jackson has teased that Nick Fury will see some action in 'Captain Marvel'.

The 70-year-old actor has admitted that his Marvel Cinematic Universe character is ''kind of bored'' in the upcoming prequel - which is set in the 90s and stars Brie Larson as its central heroine, Carol Danvers - as he ''doesn't go into the field and do a lot of stuff'' but hinted that Fury will get to use his military skills in the blockbuster

In an interview with Empire for their 'Captain Marvel' special issue, he said: ''He's been out of the army for a while, and he's now basically riding a desk in the newly created S.H.I.E.L.D.

''He's kind of bored! He doesn't go in the field and do a lot of stuff. He's doing threat assessment, and there's not a lot of ways to do that that are exciting.''

However, the 'Glass' star revealed that his character's time with Captain Marvel ''becomes an integral part'' of the character's development.

He said: ''The fact he helps her rediscover her history bonds them in a very real and genuine way, he becomes an integral part of who she is and how she sees the rest of the universe.''

'Captain Marvel' is the first Marvel release of 2019 and it will hit cinemas in March. It will be followed by 'Avengers: Endgame' which will conclude the stories of several characters in the MCU.

The other scheduled release if 'Spider-Man: Far From Home', which will see Tom Holland reprise his role as the webslinger in his second standalone film in the MCU.