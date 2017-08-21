Jessie T. Usher has confirmed both he and Samuel L. Jackson will appear in forthcoming film 'Son of Shaft'.
Samuel L. Jackson and Jessie T. Usher look set to star in 'Son of Shaft'.
The 68-year-old actor and the 'Independence Day: Resurgence' star will team up for the forthcoming film, which will start shooting this autumn, Usher has confirmed.
Posting a picture of himself and Jackson, he wrote on his Facebook page: ''Can you see the resemblance?! lol #SonOfShaft #NewLineCinema kicking off this fall !! Thanking God for another HUGE blessing (sic)''
Usher is set to portray the titular role in the film and Jackson will reprise his role of John Shaft II, who he played in 2000 action thriller 'Shaft'.
Richard Roundtree is also expected to appear as John Shaft I, who he played in the same movie and for the first time in the 1971 original and subsequent sequels 'Shaft's Big Score' and 'Shaft in Africa' in 1972 and 1973.
According to Deadline, New Line are in talks with Roundtree about getting him back for yet another movie about the private detective.
Jackson's character is Shaft's nephew, and Usher's alter-ego, John Shaft III, is his son.
In the forthcoming film, Shaft III is set to be a cyber expert who teams up with his estranged father in an attempt to try to solve a case.
Director Tim Story signed up for the project in January.
Usher is best known for playing pilot Dylan Dubrow-Hiller sci-fi movie 'Independence Day: Resurgence' and prior to the motion picture's release last year he teased it will be ''larger than you can imagine''.
He said: ''Roland [Emmerich, director] and his digital team, what they wanted people to take from this movie is how much larger than life this alien species is.
''So we can't even stress how big the film will be. We can't tell you how big the fight will be, it's just larger than you can imagine. Whatever you think, you're not ready for what's to come.''
Gendry has been living under Cersei Lannister's nose for quite some time now.
The director would love to take the films in a different direction.
He'll be performing a new residency at an intimate theatre.
It really doesn't matter that this movie is utterly ridiculous, because the central pairing of...
An AAA-rated executive protection agent (Ryan Reynolds) is charged with protecting the most wanted hitman...
After the success of 2014's Godzilla reboot, the Warner Bros monsters get their own franchise,...
It's been 15 years since Vin Diesel walked away from his XXX role, killing off...
It's the 1970s and Captain James Conrad and Lieutenant Colonel Packard are leading a group...
Ransom Riggs' bestselling novel is appropriately adapted into a movie by Tim Burton, the gothic...
Xander Cage has led quite a life, he's been an extreme sports celebrity with his...
James Conrad is a British captain who leads an international envoy to the middle of...
It's been nearly 30 years since the last live-action Tarzan movie, and yet it still...
When Lord John and Lady Greystoke found themselves stranded in strange jungle, their only instinct...
Jake has always been an ordinary boy but when he finds himself on a small...
Quentin Tarantino is a filmmaker who simply can't be ignored, especially when he lobs a...
Who would've thought that a boy who grew up with apes in the jungle could...
John Ruth earnt his nickname The Hangman for a good reason, he's one of the...