Samuel L Jackson has been asked about an 'Incredibles' sequel ''five or six times a week'' for more than a decade.
The 69-year-old actor has reprised the role of Lucius Best for the new Brad Bird-directed movie, and Jackson has revealed that he's spent years answering fan questions about the possibility of a follow-up film.
Jackson joked: ''According to my social, they've been waiting for it ...''
Asked how often he's been asked about the possibility of there being another 'Incredibles' movie, Jackson told Collider: ''Over the last ten, 12 years? About five or six times a week by somebody.''
The original movie in 2004 proved to a huge hit with fans and critics, with the film earning an impressive $633 million at the worldwide box office.
Despite the success of the movie, Jackson revealed that the unusual dynamics of making a computer-animated film meant he never actually got to work directly with his co-stars.
He shared: ''One thing that would surprise fans is that, basically, we're never in the same room together. Ever.
''There's just me, Brad, the producers and the engineers.''
In fact, Jackson admitted that he never even had a read-through of the whole script, meaning he wasn't familiar with the lines of his co-stars.
The Hollywood icon explained: ''We don't essentially know the whole concept of the movie. It's not like we ever sat down and had a table read of the whole script.
''So ... never saw it. And most of the time, all I ever saw was my dialogue and not someone else's.''
