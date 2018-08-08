Samuel L. Jackson is set to play Nick Fury in 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'.

The 'Avengers: Infinity War' star only made a brief, post-credits appearance in the huge comic book blockbuster, but despite the character's demise it appears fans haven't seen the last of him in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As reported by Vulture, the 69-year-old actor will reprise the role of Fury - a character he has played in the likes of 'Thor' and 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' on the big screen, and on TV in 'Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' - in the upcoming web slinger sequel.

This will set him up to share the screen with current Spider-Man Tom Holland for the first time.

The movie is set to be released on July 5 next year, two months after the as-yet-untitled fourth 'Avengers' film comes out and presumably brings both characters back to life.

Also reportedly joining him in the movie will be Cobie Smulders, who will reprise her role as his ally Maria Hill.

It follows exciting casting news which revealed that Jake Gyllenhaal is set to play villain Mysterio in upcoming project.

Gyllenhaal was in competition with Ryan Gosling for the coveted part but the latter star pulled out of the running due to a scheduling conflict with another project.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''Producers were keen to sign Ryan but he was busy filming another project. Jake is a suitable alternative with experience of playing villainous characters.''

Meanwhile, Jackson will also be kept busy with a role in 'Captain Marvel', which is set in the 1990s and will see the actor digitally de-aged to play a formative version of Fury.