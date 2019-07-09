Samuel L. Jackson has joined the cast of Chris Rock's 'Saw' reboot.

The 70-year-old actor will star alongside the 54-year-old comedian in the re-imagining of the $1 billion horror franchise, which will be helmed by director Darren Lynn Bousman and will begin filming this week, according to Bloody Disgusting.

It was previously announced that the Chris had partnered with Lionsgate to create ''a really intense and twisted'' reboot of the series, which already comprises eight feature films and was created by James Wan and Leigh Whannell.

Bousman, 40, previously teased that ''no one is ready'' for the ''insanity'' in the forthcoming remake.

The filmmaker previously posted on Twitter: ''Start shooting the new Saw film in just a few days. Something I never thought I be typing again! Gotta be honest. No one is ready for the insanity about to bleed out on screen!''

The original series follows psychopathic serial killer John Kramer, known as the 'Jigsaw Killer' or 'Jigsaw', who traps his victims in horrifically perilous situations that he calls ''games'' to test their will to live through physical and psychological torment in a bid to rehabilitate them for their perceived sins.

Announcing the reboot, Rock said: ''I've been a fan of 'Saw' since the first film in 2004. I am excited by the opportunity to take this to a really intense and twisted new place.''

The Lionsgate motion picture group chairman Joe Drake, added: ''This upcoming film will still be as mind-bending and intense as all the previous 'Saw' films. Chris conceived this idea and it will be completely reverential to the legacy of the material while reinvigorating the brand with his wit, creative vision and passion for this classic horror franchise.''

The remake is slated for release on Halloween 2020 and the screenplay will be penned by Pete Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg, who wrote the script for the eighth instalment of the franchise, 'Jigsaw', based on a story by Rock.