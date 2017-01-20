Samuel L. Jackson says he doesn't need an Oscar to validate his career.
Samuel L. Jackson insists he doesn't need to win an Oscar to be successful.
The 68-year-old actor has starred in a string of critically-successful movies throughout his career, so even if he never picks up one of the coveted Academy Award statuettes, he knows that means he hasn't been a professional ''failure''.
In an interview with the i newspaper, he said: ''I don't have an Oscar. But I don't think it will define my career if I never get one. No one is saying 'Ah man, he worked all those years, and never got an Oscar, he's such a failure!''
While Samuel is pleased the likes of 'Fences', 'Moonlight' and 'Loving' have been tipped for awards success following last year's #OscarsSoWhite controversy over the lack of diversity in the nominations, he insists that doesn't necessarily mean things will change when the Oscar winners are announced next month.
He warned: '''Manchester by the Sea' - amazing, brilliant; there are no black people in that movie.''
The xXx: Return of Xander Cage' actor views his movies as nothing more than entertainment and escapism.
He said: ''I see myself as someone who gives people an opportunity to get away from their everyday lives for two hours.''
The iconic star plays NSA Agent Augustus Gibbons for the third time in the new 'xXx' movie and insists not much has changed with his character.
He said: ''I play the same cat I always have. I go to [the leads]. I tell them what to do. I come back and I say, good job.''
While he hasn't won many awards, the 'Snakes on a Plane' actor is proud so many of his lines of dialogue have proved memorable to audiences.
He said: ''There are people who have spent their whole career acting, and not one person can remember a word that they have said.''
It's the 1970s and Captain James Conrad and Lieutenant Colonel Packard are leading a group...
Ransom Riggs' bestselling novel is appropriately adapted into a movie by Tim Burton, the gothic...
Xander Cage has led quite a life, he's been an extreme sports celebrity with his...
James Conrad is a British captain who leads an international envoy to the middle of...
It's been nearly 30 years since the last live-action Tarzan movie, and yet it still...
When Lord John and Lady Greystoke found themselves stranded in strange jungle, their only instinct...
Jake has always been an ordinary boy but when he finds himself on a small...
Quentin Tarantino is a filmmaker who simply can't be ignored, especially when he lobs a...
Who would've thought that a boy who grew up with apes in the jungle could...
John Ruth earnt his nickname The Hangman for a good reason, he's one of the...
On his latest project, director Spike Lee creates an current day version of Aristophanes' ancient...
John Ruth, known by his associates and like-minded peers as The Hangman on account of...
A missed opportunity, this European action romp begins with a terrific premise but never quite...
Marvel fans will love the action mayhem in this Avengers sequel, but everyone else will...