Samuel L. Jackson marked his 70th birthday alongside a host of stars including Whoopi Goldberg, George Lucas, Spike Lee,. Anne Hathaway and Stevie Wonder.
Samuel L. Jackson celebrated his 70th birthday with a star-studded party.
The 'Snakes on a Plane' actor marked the upcoming milestone with the likes of Whoopi Goldberg, George Lucas, Spike Lee and Anne Hathaway, whilst Stevie Wonder provided the entertainment, singing for the actor and his pals.
The party took place at Cipriani 42nd Street over the weekend and it was casino-themed bash, the New York Post's Page Six column reports.
Meanwhile, Samuel - who turns 70 on December 21 - previously insisted he lives his life just like a normal person and doesn't bother having assistants or any sort of entourage and he's happy to go out and mingle with the public anywhere in the world.
He said: ''Yeah, I walk the streets here. I walk the streets of London by myself. I do my own grocery shopping, I don't have bodyguards, I make strange turns off of certain streets to just find s**t to look at or see if I can discover something or find something that I wanted to buy that's odd or unusual. And nobody's out there trying to kill me. Nobody has run up on me with a knife or gun.''
And whilst he says he doesn't get much hassle from fans when he's out and about in London or Los Angeles, he does often unexpectedly meet other actors, and his favourite impromptu meeting was with late Hollywood icon Gregory Peck - who died in 2003 aged 87.
He said: ''I was walking by a door one day (at a studio) and somebody said 'Samuel?' When I walked in the room it was Gregory Peck. I was like, 'You know who I am?' He's like, 'Of course I do.'''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Following events in 'The Incredibles' whereby the Parr family defeated the supervillain Syndrome and his...
It really doesn't matter that this movie is utterly ridiculous, because the central pairing of...
An AAA-rated executive protection agent (Ryan Reynolds) is charged with protecting the most wanted hitman...
After the success of 2014's Godzilla reboot, the Warner Bros monsters get their own franchise,...
It's been 15 years since Vin Diesel walked away from his XXX role, killing off...
It's the 1970s and Captain James Conrad and Lieutenant Colonel Packard are leading a group...
Ransom Riggs' bestselling novel is appropriately adapted into a movie by Tim Burton, the gothic...
Xander Cage has led quite a life, he's been an extreme sports celebrity with his...
James Conrad is a British captain who leads an international envoy to the middle of...
It's been nearly 30 years since the last live-action Tarzan movie, and yet it still...
When Lord John and Lady Greystoke found themselves stranded in strange jungle, their only instinct...
Jake has always been an ordinary boy but when he finds himself on a small...
Quentin Tarantino is a filmmaker who simply can't be ignored, especially when he lobs a...
Who would've thought that a boy who grew up with apes in the jungle could...