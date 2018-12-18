Samuel L. Jackson celebrated his 70th birthday with a star-studded party.

The 'Snakes on a Plane' actor marked the upcoming milestone with the likes of Whoopi Goldberg, George Lucas, Spike Lee and Anne Hathaway, whilst Stevie Wonder provided the entertainment, singing for the actor and his pals.

The party took place at Cipriani 42nd Street over the weekend and it was casino-themed bash, the New York Post's Page Six column reports.

Meanwhile, Samuel - who turns 70 on December 21 - previously insisted he lives his life just like a normal person and doesn't bother having assistants or any sort of entourage and he's happy to go out and mingle with the public anywhere in the world.

He said: ''Yeah, I walk the streets here. I walk the streets of London by myself. I do my own grocery shopping, I don't have bodyguards, I make strange turns off of certain streets to just find s**t to look at or see if I can discover something or find something that I wanted to buy that's odd or unusual. And nobody's out there trying to kill me. Nobody has run up on me with a knife or gun.''

And whilst he says he doesn't get much hassle from fans when he's out and about in London or Los Angeles, he does often unexpectedly meet other actors, and his favourite impromptu meeting was with late Hollywood icon Gregory Peck - who died in 2003 aged 87.

He said: ''I was walking by a door one day (at a studio) and somebody said 'Samuel?' When I walked in the room it was Gregory Peck. I was like, 'You know who I am?' He's like, 'Of course I do.'''