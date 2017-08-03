Hollywood actor Samuel L. Jackson is set to reprise his role as Elijah Price in the upcoming 'Glass' movie and shooting will start this September.
The shock ending to the 2016 horror 'Split' revealed it was a follow-up to 2000's 'Unbreakable', which starred Bruce Willis as security guard David Dunn who discovers he has super-human strength and resistance to injury.
Back in April, the director revealed in a tweet that the new film 'Glass' will be a follow-up to both 'Split' and 'Unbreakable'.
In 'Unbreakable', Jackson starred as Elijah Price, who was born with Type I osteogenesis imperfecta, a rare disease that renders sufferers' bones extremely fragile and prone to fracture.
This led to the character being dubbed 'Mr. Glass' by other kids and the inspiration for his search for Dunn's character, who is his polar opposite.
'Glass' is set to follow Dunn as he tries to track down The Beast - the darkest version of multiple-personality sufferer Kevin Wendell Crumb (James McAvoy), who kidnapped Anya Taylor-Joy's character Casey Cooke in 'Split'.
Of the new movie, Jackson told Collider: ''We start rehearsal on September 18th and I start shooting on the 25th.''
In January, Shyamalan revealed that 'Split' villain Crumb was actually included in his first drafts of 'Unbreakable' but had to be cut out.
'Glass' will be produced by Shyamalan and Jason Blum, who also produced the two previous films for Universal Studios.
Ashwin Rajan and Marc Bienstock will also be part of the new film along with Steven Schneider, who will serve as an executive producer.
