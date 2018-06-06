Samantha Cameron suffered her most embarrassing wardrobe mishap when her a dress rode right up her rear when she was making an appearance at a shopping centre.

The 47-year-old designer - the wife of former British Prime Minister David Cameron - has launched her own clothing label Cefinn which is aimed at women over 25, but despite often being praised for her own personal style whilst living at No 10 Downing Street she admits she had to endure several clothing mishaps.

Recalling the moment her dress decided to ruck up before she made a personal appearance, she recalled: ''I had a beige silk skirt and the static was getting worse, and it went right up my, er, sort of...

''Then a man comes up to bring us on stage and stops and says to me, 'Is there something wrong with your skirt?' It was terrible.''

Samantha also had to think fast when she was appearing at an important conference and her dress ripped in an inappropriate place.

Speaking The Times newspaper, she said: ''I sat there for an hour panicking. I had a pashmina, so I just had to hold it there.''

Samantha - who was dubbed 'Sam Cam' when he husband was in charge of the UK - also revealed she didn't enjoy many of the ''bizarre'' aspects of living at No 10, because there was so much pressure on her to look a certain way all the time and she couldn't master her wave to the public and media.

She said: ''The wave is so bizarre. Why are you waving? It's not like we are the Royal Family. I was terrible at it. We had to stand next to the Obamas in Washington once and I tried to say, 'Can we not do the waving thing?' And it's going quite well, and then of course Obama starts waving and David starts waving so...

''You also learn super-quickly to wear colour. And keep it simple, nothing too fussy. It just looks more fussy in the pictures.''