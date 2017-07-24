Sam Worthington's wife is ''more important'' to him than anything else.

The 40-year-old actor has been busy shooting his role as FBI profiler Jim 'Fitz' Fitzgerald in 'Manhunt: Unabomber' - which depicts the true story of the FBI's hunt for Ted Kaczynski, the deadliest serial bomber in history - but always switched off after filming and left his work behind him because he doesn't think it's ''fair'' on spouse Lara Bingle or their sons Rocket, two, and Racer, nine months, to take home a ''bad day''.

He said: ''Oh man, my wife [is] more important to me than anything in the world so if I take home a bad day, that's not fair on them.''

Lara, 30, is ''super proud'' of her husband's work, but very grateful he does his best to switch off at the end of the day.

She told Us Weekly magazine: ''I'm super proud! He doesn't really tend to take things home which is nice, but when you're immersed in the role it's sometimes hard to switch off but we find the balance!''

Sam admitted telling the story of Kaczynski had to be done ''delicately'' because they were all respectful of the families affected by his actions.

He explained: ''You've got to remember that this guy was a terrorist and he killed people and their families are still suffering even to this day twenty years later because they lost loved ones or he disfigured people.

''And no matter how much we're shedding light on how this man was caught and took down - it's always realizing that this was true and we have to be delicate to that.''

The 'Avatar' actor recently admitted working on 'Manhunt: Unabomber' was a new challenge for him because it was so different to shooting a movie.

He said: ''You're doing the equivalent of four films back-to-back, and I found that very interesting. The speed of the medium is insane, and it was a whole different set of skills. I learned here that speed is your friend.''