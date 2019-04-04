Sam Worthington is set to join 'Dreamland'.

The 'Avatar' star will reportedly join the all-star cast of the upcoming opioid crisis thriller alongside rapper-turned-actor Scott 'Kid Cudi' Mescudi and 'Game of Thrones' star Indira Varma, according to Variety.

The trio will join Gary Oldman, Armie Hammer, Evangeline Lilly, Lily-Rose Depp, Greg Kinnear and Michelle Rodriguez in the upcoming film, billed as the first theatrical film to tackle the international opioid crisis, which is being directed by Nicholas Jarecki from his original script.

The drama will follow the story of a university professor (Oldman) he makes a disturbing discovery about his employer, a pharmaceutical company with profound government influence bringing a new ''non-addictive'' painkiller to market.

A drug trafficker (Hammer) who organises a multi-cartel operation moving Fentanyl between the US and Canada and an architect who is recovering from an OxyContin addiction who discovers the truth behind her son who is also involved with drugs.

Sam, 42, will portray a pharmaceutical scientist and Scott, 35, an FDA investigator while Indira, 45, plays a university administrator caught ''in the cross hairs of an emotional investigation''.

Jarecki hopes the forthcoming film will give the devastating opioid crisis a ''human face'' and impact audiences everywhere.

In a statement, he said: ''The devastating impact of the opioid crisis reaches all corners of society, Gary, Armie and Evangeline are the perfect performers to bring the human face of this epidemic to audiences everywhere.''

Jarecki and Cassian Elwes financed the project together through Jarecki's Green Room Films and its continuing relationship with MUFG Union Bank and will also produce the film while Michael Suppes, Douglas Urbanski and Tony Hsieh will executive produce.

Shooting is already is underway with Montreal and Detroit being used as the shooting locations.