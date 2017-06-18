Sam Taylor-Johnson ''fought over every scene'' with E.L. James while she was making 'Fifty Shades of Grey' two years ago.

The 50-year-old filmmaker has made no secret of the fact she didn't enjoy directing the raunchy film, based on the novels penned by the author in 2011, but has now admitted she and James, 54, had ''two different creative visions'' for the movie.

Speaking to 'The Hollywood Reporter', she said: ''Her vision versus mine ... they were polar opposite. Every scene was fought over. It was tough. It was like wading uphill through sticky tar. Her thing was, 'This is what the fans expect.' I'd be like, 'Well, let's try and hit those marks but create a new universe at the same time'.''

And she has admitted being in charge of the film, which received a lot of criticism, did no favours for her career and she had a period without any work afterwards.

She explained: ''There weren't any flat-out [job] offers straight away,'' she said. ''It was ego-denting, which may not have been a bad thing. At the same time, I was like, 'Oh, I still have to keep fighting for stuff.' I just thought it was going to come a lot easier.''

Meanwhile, Sam decided not to return for the sequel to the movie and recently insisted she is completely done with the franchise and won't be watching them.

She said: ''I'm not going to ever watch them. I have literally zero interest. I can never say I regret it because that would just finish me off. [But] with the benefit of hindsight would I go through it again? Of course I wouldn't. I'd be mad.''