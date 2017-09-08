Sam Smith writes songs in the shower.

The 'Stay With Me' hitmaker once penned a song while he was having a wash and as soon as he was finished he recorded the tune for his forthcoming new album, 'TPH-50HR', on his phone, one of 100 tracks he wrote for the record.

He said: ''I wrote over a hundred songs. There is one song I wrote in the shower on the album and then I went and recorded it on my phone.''

When the 25-year-old star is not recording songs in the shower he can be found in the studio or on the road, and admitted he always takes his 'Sex and the City' box set wherever he goes because he cannot get enough of watching Sarah Jessica Parker and her co-stars in the US TV series.

He said: ''I bring the 'Sex and the City' box set [on tour].That helps me, because I am obsessed.''

Sam underwent vocal surgery in 2015 and has called on fans to be ''patient'' if they want to see him, or other artists like Adele - who was forced her to cancel her final concerts at London's Wembley Stadium in July after damaging her vocal cords - live in concert.

Speaking to Ronan Keating and Harriet Scott on their new Magic Radio Breakfast show, he added: ''You saw what happened to Adele recently, it is really difficult for pop singers to carry on singing and the demands nowadays in the industry of interviews, and the travelling and everything like that, it is really intense.

''You know, if you want to see your artist perform then you have to be patient and you have to understand that it is a muscle and it can get exhausted sometimes.''