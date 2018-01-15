Sam Smith has reassured fans that he's still performing at the BRITs - despite not receiving a single nomination.

The 'Too Good At Goodbyes' hitmaker's loyal following were left disappointed after the pop star's biggest selling record, 'The Thrill Of It All' - which in its first week of release shifted 97,328 copies - failed to attract the voting panel for the annual ceremony, but he's sent gratitude to those who made the shortlist.

The 25-year-old singer - who previously won three prizes at the awards show - will still attend and perform at the prestigious event held at London's The O2 arena on February 21.

He wrote on Twitter: ''Congratulations to all the Brit Nominees!! Can't wait to perform on the night xx not long now xx (sic)''

Dua Lipa leads the BRITs nominations with five, while Ed Sheeran follows with nods in four categories.

Another artist who will likely be miffed not to receive a nod is former Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher, whose brother and bitter rival Liam is up for British Male Solo Artist.

The 50-year-old rocker - who has been embroiled in a feud with his younger sibling since their band Oasis split in 2009 - released his third studio album 'Who Built The Moon?' in 2017, but was noticeably absent from all categories.

And it didn't take long for Liam, 45, to chastise his sibling on Twitter, as he expressed his disappointment at not being able to ''hurl abuse'' at the 'Holy Mountain' hitmaker at the star-studded bash.

He wrote: ''So the creepy 1 gets blanked at the Brits oh well was looking forward to hurling abuse at him and his poshos from across the room LG x (sic)''

Some fans were quick to slam the 'Wall of Glass' singer - who found success with his debut solo album 'As You Were' last year - for ''bragging'' about his nomination, but the star insisted he has already set himself up for disappointment, as he doesn't think he'll take home the gong.

He added in a second tweet: ''Bragging not really i know I'm not gonna win just pointing out to the gobsh**e who said nobody gives a f***k what liam gallagher thinks LG x (sic)''

Liam faces tough competition from the likes of Ed Sheeran, Rag'n'Bone Man, Stormzy, and Loyle Carner.