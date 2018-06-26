Sam Smith went unnoticed as he danced the night away at a club in Boston over the weekend.

The 26-year-old singer managed to enjoy a spontaneous night out in Massachusetts on Sunday (24.06.18) without being disturbed by selfie-obsessed fans after he turned up with a small group of friends at Candibar in a black tracksuit and matching black t-shirt.

An eye witness told PEOPLE: ''I don't believe he was drinking. I don't think people recognised him. I would have thought people would swarm him, but it didn't happen. The people he was with were trying to prevent people from taking photos/videos.''

However, Sam's boyfriend '13 Reasons Why' actor Brandon Flynn - whom he has been dating for eight months - wasn't with him over the weekend and, instead, he enjoyed gay pride in New York with his co-stars Tommy Dorfman and Kate Walsh.

The insider explained: ''Brandon wasn't with them.''

The couple's busy work schedules mean they often spend long periods of time apart but Sam recently said he is grateful that the 24-year-old actor ''understands'' his lifestyle.

He explained: ''Just like any relationship, it's important to have someone who understands your life. We are opposites but also similar in many ways and it is nice to have someone who understands -- especially with the travelling. I have a house in LA and am all over the place. It's great, we are young and it's good to travel.''

And, although it's still early days for them, the 'Too Good At Goodbyes' hitmaker would love to become a father one day - but for the time being he's considering get a dog with Brandon.

He said: ''I want a baby one day, it's always been a dream, but next stop is getting a dog.''