Sam Smith has confirmed he has new music coming to Spotify on September 8.

The 25-year-old singer took to Twitter on Friday morning (01.09.17) to share a black and white photograph of a billboard with the release date on it positioned above a station in London.

Alongside the photo, he wrote: ''Morning London x (sic)''

The 'Writing's On The Wall' hitmaker thrilled fans by sharing the ''wait is nearly over'' for his comeback but admitted he is both ''scared and excited'' about the new record.

In a note to his fans, posted to the micro-blogging site on Thursday (31.08.17), he wrote: ''First of all I want to say thank you. Thank you for being so patient and for letting me have the past year to really escape into my mind & write music so freely. I feel so rejuvenated and have so many stories I can't wait to tell you.

''The wait is so nearly over. Something is coming very very very very soon. I am scared & excited at the same time. I've poured my soul & heart into this record.''

Sam's new album looks set to be called 'TPH-50HR' after it appeared on his Wikipedia page with a release date of September 2017.

A source previously claimed Sam had named his follow-up to 2015's 'In the Lonely Hour' after his family home, The Pink House, 50 Heydon Road.

The insider shared at the time: ''Sam has chosen the title as the ultimate tribute to his parents Fred and Kate and sisters who have always supported his dream. They never once tried to dissuade him following his dreams, so it's a very personal record.''

The record is expected to feature a whole host of collaborations from the likes of Clean Bandit, Timbaland and Frances who worked with the pop star on his comeback.

Speaking of her song with her pal, Frances, 23, said previously: ''It was amazing. We wrote a song a few weeks ago for his second album so it was really fun.''