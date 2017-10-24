Sam Smith is set to release a behind the scenes documentary about the making of his upcoming album 'The Thrill Of It All'.

The 25-year-old singer will be the subject of Apple Music's new short film 'On The Record: Sam Smith - The Thrill Of It All', which will give fans an exclusive behind the scenes look at the making of his sophomore album, as well as allowing fans to hear the star talk candidly about his meteoric rise to stardom.

The documentary is set to be released exclusively on Apple Music on November 3, which will coincide with the album's release.

In addition to rare, stripped-down performances, the film also features interviews and insights from Timbaland, Producer Poo Bear, and longtime creative partner Jimmy Napes.

If that wasn't enough for fans of the 'Too Good At Goodbyes' hitmaker, Apple Music has also collaborated with the star to bring fans a special one-of-a-kind concert for fans where he will perform his brand new album for the very first time at a yet-to-be-disclosed location in London.

And for fans who are unable to get to London for the secret show, Apple Music will be streaming the whole thing live, all around the world.

Meanwhile, despite being a chart-topping singer, the 'Stay With Me' musician recently revealed he's ''self-conscious'' about his voice.

He said: ''Oh, I'm very self-conscious about my singing voice, always have been ... Absolutely! Now more than ever! Even when I'm singing in the studio, I will study people's faces afterward to see if I've done a good enough job.''

'The Thrill Of It All' and Apple Music's 'On The Record: Sam Smith - The Thrill Of It All' are both available from November 3, and for more information on Sam's special London show, visit: www.TheThrillOfItAllLive.com