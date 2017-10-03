Sam Smith is ''honoured'' to star in an hour-long entertainment show.

The 'Like I Can' hitmaker will star in the one-off programme, titled 'Sam Smith At The BBC, where he will perform some of his most famous tracks as well as material off his new album. Sam will also sit down with the show's host Fearne Cotton to talk about his life and career so far.

He said: ''I'm so honoured and thankful to the BBC for giving me this opportunity to showcase some of my new music from my album in this amazing, intimate setting. I can't wait to sing some old songs and have a big old sing along with everyone.''

Whilst Fearne added: ''As I've adored Sam's voice since he performed on Radio 1's Live Lounge in 2015, I jumped at the chance to present this show.

''I can't wait to see him again, watch him perform new and old tracks and chat to him about his music and life.''

'Sam Smith At The BBC' follows the success of past shows - 'Adele At The BBC' and 'Michael Bublé At The BBC'. 'Harry Styles At The BBC' is also set to be broadcast in November on BBC One.

Guy Freeman, Editor, Special Events and Formats, BBC Studios, said: ''I'm delighted that Sam is the next superstar in this series. These shows create a world in which artists like Sam feel incredibly comfortable and can simply have fun and reveal more of themselves to viewers than is ever normally possible. It promises to be a great hour in the company of an outstanding performer.''

Sam, 25, has had a glittering career to date, bursting onto the music scene in October 2012, when he sang on Disclosure's breakthrough track 'Latch' before going on to release his debut studio album 'In the Lonely Hour'.

Following on from those successes, Sam was nominated for six Grammy Awards in 2015, winning four of them including a gong for Best New Artist and Best Pop Vocal Album. He also secured two BRIT Awards - British Breakthrough Act and Global Success - as well as three Billboard Awards: Top Male Artist, Top New Artist, and Top Radio Songs Artist. He teamed up with Jimmy Napes to pen 'Writing's on the Wall', the theme tune for Bond film 'Spectre', which earned him a Golden Globe and Academy Award. And last month, Sam made a spectacular comeback to music with his track 'Too Good at Goodbyes', which debuted at number one in the United Kingdom.