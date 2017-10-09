Sam Smith is ''very self-conscious'' about his voice.

The 'Too Good At Goodbyes' hitmaker admits ''more than ever'' that he is very nervous about how his singing voice is received by others.

He shared: ''Oh, I'm very self-conscious about my singing voice, always have been ... Absolutely! Now more than ever! Even when I'm singing in the studio, I will study people's faces afterward to see if I've done a good enough job.''

And the 25-year-old singer insists he is a ''happy'' person but likes to ''let out his sadness'' in his songwriting.

He added: ''Oh, but I'm a happy person! Well, most of the time. But I tend to keep that for me and my family. It's when I go into the studio that I let out my sadness. I find it easier writing sad songs than I do happy ones. [The new album] is bleak. It's not a happy record.''

Sam spent five days in Mosul, Iraq, working with charity War Child, and he has revealed how it ''opened his eyes'' and inspired him to take a different direction with his upcoming LP 'The Thrill Of It All'.

He told Billboard magazine: ''I spent five days in Mosul and came back ­embarrassed that I had known so little about the world and other people's lives. I went back to that great Nina Simone quote, that it is important to speak about the times you live in. I hadn't done that; I'd just written a bunch of songs about love. So I wanted to write about how I'm now starting to open my eyes, at 25, to what is going on in the rest of the world, and that it's not always pretty.''